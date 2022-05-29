×
Create
Notifications

"I can’t wait to finish what we started"- WWE star declares unfinished business with Ronda Rousey

WWE SmackDown Women&#039;s Champion Ronda Rousey has to look out for new threat
WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey has to look out for new threat
Shruti Sadbhav
Shruti Sadbhav
ANALYST
visit
Modified May 29, 2022 11:58 PM IST
News

Raquel Rodriguez believes she has unfinished business with WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey.

Both women teamed up to face Natalya and Baszler in a tag team match this past week on SmackDown. After picking up a victory for her team, Rodriguez talked about how she has a target on her back now that she is a rising star on WWE SmackDown.

However, she is confident about winning against everyone she crosses on her path to the championship. Rodriguez notably talked about finishing what she started with Ronda Rousey and said:

"Well, when you are on your rise to the top, there are going to be a lot of people who are not going to like you. But you know what? Line them up, and I will take each and every single one of them down. Yeah, Ronda was my partner and we still come out victorious but I can't wait to finish what we started."

You can watch her full interview below:

.@RaquelWWE was happy to team with #SmackDown Women’s Champion @RondaRousey against @QoSBaszler and @NatbyNature, but she and still has unfinished business with The Baddest Woman on the Planet. https://t.co/tammCSnrhE

Earlier this month, Rodriguez responded to Rousey's open challenge on the blue brand. The budding star defied all expectations in her match as she dominated the encounter for most of its duration. The Baddest Woman on the Planet couldn't force her challenger into submission and rolled her opponent up for a pinfall victory.

Ronda Rousey's current championship run on WWE SmackDown

👀#SmackDown @RaquelWWE @RondaRousey https://t.co/pJWyTfWIu0

Rousey defeated Charlotte Flair in a brutal "I Quit" match at WrestleMania Backlash to win the SmackDown Women's Championship. The Queen took some time off and recently tied the knot with her longtime partner Andrade El Idolo.

Also Read Article Continues below

Meanwhile, Rousey has assured the WWE Universe that she wants to be a fighting champion and is looking for fresh challengers on the blue brand. So far, Shotzi, Aliyah, Natalya, and Shayna Baszler have declared their title aspirations. However, Raquel Rodriguez seems to be the only credible challenger on SmackDown.

Both the champion and the prospective challengers have a huge task ahead of them to make the women's division interesting, especially in the absence of Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks and Naomi. It will be exciting to see if Ronda Rousey puts her title on the line at Hell in a Cell.

What will happen to WWE without Roman Reigns? Hear it from a living legend himself.

Edited by Arjun
Article image

Go to article

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Editorial Standards
Journalism Awards
Affiliate Program
Careers
Contact Us
Edition:
English
हिन्दी