WWE star demands fan delete humiliating photo

A WWE Superstar asked a fan to delete a humiliating photo of her. This star is a current champion in the Stamford-based promotion.

Chelsea Green is one of the most entertaining stars on the WWE roster, which has helped her get over with the fans. Green has always been someone who manages to make any situation entertaining. Due to her inability to keep her mouth shut, she often gets herself into difficult situations. Her hard work helped her become the first-ever Women's Intercontinental Champion. The 33-year-old's funny antics also carry over online during her interactions with fans.

Trending

Recently, a fan took to X (fka Twitter) and pointed out that he was excited to see Chelsea Green in action live since the last time didn't go so well for the Women's Intercontinental Champion. He shared a picture of Green with a trash can over her head. She immediately denied it was her in the photo and demanded that the fan delete it.

"Delete this photo, this isn’t me. That’s someone else," she wrote.

You can check out her tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Former WWE writer Vince Russo criticized Chelsea Green's first title defense

Chelsea Green defeated Michin in the final of the Women's Intercontinental Championship Tournament at Saturday Night's Main Event on December 14. However, this result did little to squash their rivalry. They continued their feud after the show, and the Hot Mess had her first title defense against Michin on the January 10 episode of SmackDown.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws with host Dr. Chris Featherstone, former head writer for the promotion Vince Russo questioned WWE's decision to have Green defend her title for the first time against someone she already beat a few weeks ago.

"Bro, you've got Chelsea Green and Michin for the fourth time," Russo said. "They just put the belt on Chelsea Green two weeks ago. Michin ain't beating Chelsea Green! So, why am I watching that? They did the same thing with Bayley and Tiffany Stratton." [13:30 – 13:46]

Check out Russo's comments in the video below:

It will be interesting to see how long Chelsea Green will remain the Women's Intercontinental Champion on Friday Night SmackDown.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback