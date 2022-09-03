"He would let me go" - Top WWE Star comments on Dexter Lumis potentially abducting her (Exclusive)

With Dexter Lumis back, the entire WWE roster has been put on notice as he is a significant threat to the established stars. However, current SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan doesn't seem all too concerned about it as she has a pretty viable reason as to why Lumis wouldn't want to abduct her.

A few weeks ago, the former NXT star made his return in a rather creepy fashion. He was seen being detained by a few security guards in the crowd after the main event of RAW. Commentary just made a passing note of it but it was still kept quite vague. Lumis has since been seen looming around in the background, always seeming as if he's up to something.

In a recent interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan shared her thoughts on Dexter Lumis and his intimidating presence:

"I feel like he would let me go because I feel like I could be so, so, so, so, so annoying, and so loud and so obnoxious and just really annoy him that he's going to be like I don't even want her, go back home", said Morgan [1:22 - 1:49]

Check out the full interview in the video below where Morgan goes in depth on different topics heading into Clash at the Castle:

Dexter Lumis was released by WWE earlier this year

Lumis was one of Triple H's special projects on NXT when he was in charge. Being a scary, creepy stalker on the roster helped him get over with the crowds, beginning with Full Sail. He slowly climbed the ranks and was even involved in a high-level feud with Adam Cole while he was the reigning NXT Champion.

However, a few months after the developmental brand shifted to NXT 2.0, he was released. Nonetheless, he made his return in quick succession to some of the other formerly released NXT stars after Triple H took over creative. Let's see what he does next.

Watch all the action from WWE’s Clash at the Castle live on BT Sport 2 from 6pm this Saturday. For more information go to bt.com/sport/wwe

RECOMMENDED: Vince Russo had DM conversations with Dexter Lumis before his WWE stint

If you use any quotes from this article, please add an h/t to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video

Is Bray Wyatt coming back to WWE? A former WWE head writer weighed in on the rumors here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Brandon Nell