WWE star Dijak seemingly teases major match for WrestleMania 40 weekend

WWE Superstar Dijak delivered a message during the latest episode of NXT, potentially teasing a match against Oba Femi.

Whether on the main roster or NXT, several top stars strive to gain momentum on The Road to WrestleMania. Following his victory against Joe Gacy in an Asylum match last week, Dijak took the opportunity to address his future during this week's show.

During a backstage interview with NXT North American Champion Oba Femi, Dijak interrupted and suggested that he should come to see him if Oba wanted a real challenge. Later, Dijak posted a tweet with a picture of the encounter, accompanied by the caption "Destiny."

"Destiny," wrote Dijak.

With NXT's biggest Premium Live Event, Stand & Deliver, scheduled during the WrestleMania 40 weekend being just weeks away, it seems plausible that this interaction could indicate the direction WWE is planning to take moving forward.

NXT Stand & Deliver is set to take place at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on the same day as night 1 of WrestleMania XL.

