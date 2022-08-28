WWE Superstar Dolph Ziggler names his favorite Norm Macdonald joke 

WWE Superstar Dolph Ziggler, who also doubles as a standup comedian, has named his favorite Norm Macdonald joke in a Twitter Q & A. Not surprisingly, it is the iconic Moth Joke that Macdonald made famous on the Conan O'Brien show.

Macdonald, considered by many to be the funniest man that ever lived, passed away in September 2021. A former cast member of Saturday Night Live, he hosted the Weekend Update segment, where his dry delivery enchanted millions every week. The man met his demise after a long battle with cancer. (I didn't even know he was sick).

The WWE Superstar referenced the 'Moth Joke', where Macdonald transforms a story about a moth visiting a podiatrist's office into a Chekhovian drama. He also referred to Bart Simpson's moment about 'nobody suspecting a Butterfly' from The Simpsons.

The Moth Joke is in line with the style Macdonald made famous, where a long-drawn-out engrossing story fizzles out with a deliberately lame punchline.

The joke needs to be seen to be believed and obviously, we cannot spoil the punchline for you folks. Please catch it at your peril and ensure you have much spare time as MacDonald drones on.

WWE Superstar Dolph Ziggler is in the thick of things on RAW

Wrestling has returned to the forefront under Triple H's leadership. Dolph Ziggler is one of the greatest to ever lace up a pair of boots, and he's been putting on classics with the likes of Finn Balor and Theory quite regularly.

One wonders, if with Edge and Beth Phoenix at odds with Judgment Day, if Ziggler would team up with them in the upcoming episode of RAW. He certainly does have a bone to pick with The Judgment Day.

