WWE star Dominik Mysterio reacts after wrestling legend Villano V passes away

WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio recently took to social media to react after wrestling legend Villano V, also known as Ray Mendoza Jr. passed away. The former WCW star was one of Mexico's most popular professional wrestlers.

After making a huge name in different Mexican promotions from 1983 to 1996, Villano joined World Championship Wrestling. Following a four-year stint in WCW, the legend returned to his native country where he has won several titles including the AAA Americas Trios Championship. Unfortunately, Mendoza Jr. passed away on August 29, 2024, at the age of 62.

WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio recently took to his Instagram stories to react to Villano V's passing. The Judgment Day member reposted a photo of the Mexican legend without any captions.

Trending

Check out a screenshot of his Instagram story below:

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

Screenshot of Dominik Mysterio's Instagram story. [Image credits: Instagram]

Dominik Mysterio will be in action at WWE Bash in Berlin 2024

Dominik Mysterio and Finn Balor turned on Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest at WWE SummerSlam 2024. Since then Balor has formed a new Judgment Day alongside Dirty Dom, JD McDonagh, Liv Morgan, and Carlito. Meanwhile, Ripley and Priest formed a team of their own, known as The Terror Twins.

Dominik and Morgan are now set to lock horns with The Eradicator and The Archer of Infamy in a Mixed Tag Team Match at Bash in Berlin. Ahead of this much-anticipated clash, Dominik Mysterio gave his thoughts on how Liv Morgan treats him better than Rhea Ripley ever did.

During an interview with the New York Post, The Judgment Day star explained that he used to always ask permission from Mami before doing anything, but he does not need to do that with Morgan.

“I think with Rhea it was almost like I had to get permission as far as doing this, I had to get her permission to do that. If I wanted Mami to hold me, I had to ask for permission. As you see, I don’t have to do that with Liv. We’re very free with each other, comfortable. We know the history there and we kind of clicked right away. Our connection kind of just happened and we’ll see where it goes. We’re brand new so we are kind of just testing the waters but it’s been great," Mysterio said.

It will be interesting to see who will come out on top between The Judgment Day and The Terror Twins at the WWE Bash in Berlin Premium Live Event.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback