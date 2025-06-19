WWE star Dominik Mysterio's sister Aalyah shares personal update with real-life partner

WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio's sister and Rey Mysterio's daughter, Aalyah, recently took to social media to share a personal update. She also uploaded a picture with her real-life boyfriend.
Rey Mysterio is a legendary name in the world of professional wrestling. While the Hall of Famer's son, Dominik Mysterio, is currently performing full-time in the Stamford-based promotion, his other family members have also made sporadic appearances in the company. Both Aalyah and her mother, Angie Gutierrez, were heavily involved in the father-son duo's WWE storyline with Seth Rollins and Buddy Matthews in 2019.
Aalyah recently took to Instagram to share several photos from her day out with her real-life boyfriend, Joshua Thomas. In her post's caption, Dom's sister shared a personal update, revealing that her favorite kind of date night was watching a game with her boyfriend.
"My favorite type of date nights💙," she wrote.
Check out her Instagram post below:
WWE star Dominik Mysterio's sister Aalyah recently graduated from college
WWE star Dominik Mysterio's mother, Angie Gutierrez, recently took to Instagram to post a photo of her daughter Aalyah, revealing that she had graduated from UCSD with a degree in human biology. Gutierrez congratulated her daughter and wrote that she wished Aalyah would continue to achieve everything in life.
"Today the proudest mum in the world showing off her princess graduating from UCSD college, human biology, my pride to the sky. Congratulations daughter, I love you with all my heart and may the achievements continue ♥️ ♥️ 🙌🏻 🙌🏻 you did it my love, you did it 🙌🏻 🙌🏻 🙌🏻 🙌🏻 🙌🏻🙌🏻 🙌🏻 🙌🏻 🙌🏻 🙌🏻," she wrote. [Translated from Spanish to English via Google Translate]
Check out her Instagram post below:
Aalyah Mysterio hasn't been involved in the Stamford-based promotion's weekly programming for quite some time. It will be interesting to see if the Triple H-led creative team would bring her in for a possible storyline between Dominik Mysterio and Rey Mysterio in the future.