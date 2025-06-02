WWE star Dominik Mysterio's surprising words prompt negative response from veteran (Exclusive)

WWE superstar Dominik Mysterio recently made a striking statement about the state of the company today, comparing it to the Attitude era. According to veteran journalist Bill Apter, however, the comparison just doesn't make sense.
Dominik had recently drawn a comparison between the current period of the Stamford-based promotion and the Attitude era, going so far as to claim that the present time was better. Naturally, it elicited some strong reactions from fans and veterans alike, which might just have been the Judgment Day star's motive.
Speaking on the latest episode of The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, Bill Apter talked about how the claim rang hollow. He named some legends of the business being created in the Attitude era as well.
"The attitude era was a special era that had an edge to it that no era... That era and the era of the nWo. (...) Sometimes they try and bring stuff like that back and it just doesn't stick today. But no, that Attitude era, it made Stone Cold. It made the Rock. It made so many people back then, with that whole—it made McMahon, the biggest heel in the business ever." [1:44 onwards]
An ex-WWE star also disagrees with Dominik Mysterio
Bill Apter is not alone in his disagreement with Dominik's words, as former WWE star EC3 also feels similarly.
Speaking on an episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 talked about how the comparison did not make sense. He said:
"It's comparing apples and oranges too, where within the Attitude Era, I think far more talents were more like him and the ability to embody who they were and actually perform with some feel and some intuition as opposed to the majority of professional wrestling televised nowadays, kind of like overly rehearsed and inauthentic to me. So, kudos, Dom. I don't know if I agree, but it doesn't matter. I respect your way to say it, buddy," EC3 said. [From 7:51 onwards]
As of now, only time will tell if the WWE superstar will respond to the buzz his words have created.
