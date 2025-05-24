4-time WWE champion disagrees with Dominik Mysterio - "Overly rehearsed and inauthentic"(Exclusive)

Current WWE Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio recently made some bold claims regarding the company. Dirty Dom spoke in an interview with Jim Varsallone where he claimed that the current era of WWE is way better than WWE's Attitude Era.

The Attitude Era is considered to be one of WWE's best eras, lasting from 1997 to 2002. The Attitude Era did a lot for growing the company's popularity during the late 90s, helping the company gain global success. Former WWE wrestler EC3 recently responded to Dominik's comments.

Speaking on The Wrestling Outlaw on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, the four-time WWE champion differed with Dominik Mysterio's statement, calling the current iteration of pro wrestling 'overly rehearsed and inauthentic.' However, he did praise the IC champ for the way he stated it.

"It's comparing apples and oranges too, where within the attitude era, I think far more talents were more like him and the ability to embody who they were and actually perform with some feel and some intuition as opposed to the majority of professional wrestling televised nowadays, kind of like overly rehearsed and inauthentic to me. So kudos Dom. I don't know if I agree, but it doesn't matter. I respect your way to say it, buddy," EC3 said. [From 7:51 onwards]

EC3 praised Dominik Mysterio's character work

Ever since joining The Judgment Day, Dominik Mysterio's character work has grown leaps and bounds. The younger Mysterio has risen up to become one of the biggest pure heels in the business. Four-time champion EC3 showered some praise on Dirty Dom for his meteoric rise and lauded his recent interview.

"Dom, I think he's one of the few guys that could like do this interview the right way, kind of in character, and maybe he believes it and he's right to believe whatever he wants to believe that is freedom. But at the same time, I respect and enjoy him because he embodies his character fully. He commits to it, whether it's socials, TV, this interview, like he ain't afraid to be a d**k, and I think that's cool as hell. So shout out to him for getting people talking. I mean, we're talking about it, putting over the product. He's checking all the boxes there," EC3 said. [From 7:12 onwards]

Dominik Mysterio is one of the few wrestlers in recent years who stuck to staying true to kayfabe. Staying in character through interviews takes a lot of hard work and dedication, and Dominik has shown just that in his progression with the company, leading to him winning the IC title at the Show of Shows.

