WWE veteran says Dominik Mysterio is lying (Exclusive)

Current WWE Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio has been making waves ever since he ditched his father in favor of The Judgment Day. The younger Mysterio broke out of his shell after aligning with the group, and that turned him into one of the biggest heels in the company.

Following his turn to the dark side, Mysterio grew into his character and became even more extreme with his comments. His reinvention as ''Dirty'' Dom helped him win his first singles title on WWE's main roster when he won the Intercontinental Championship in a Fatal Four-Way Match at WrestleMania 41.

In a recent interview with Jim Varsallone, Dominik claimed that the current era of WWE was better than The Attitude Era. Responding to his comments on The Wrestling Outlaws on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, former WWE writer Vince Russo claimed that Mysterio was just ''working'' in the interview.

"My response is he's working. Like, listen, Dominik Mysterio is a young kid with a very, very bright future; there's no question about that, but he's working. Guys, come on, you cannot even compare the two shows; you can't. And here's the thing, too, with Dom: do you think that you think the Attitude Era could not have sold out in the same building four nights in a row? It absolutely could have!'' he said.

The veteran continued:

''But Vince didn't have his hands in the pockets of the loyal fan base. So we would have never done that, where [we're putting on a show] four days in a row. Anybody who sits down and watches both shows back to back, it's not even [a comparison]; both shows shouldn't even be in the same sentence." [From 2:02 onwards]

WWE's product is currently the hottest it has been in recent years, thanks in part to the recent Netflix deal. However, while the company had planned for four successive shows in Tampa, starting with Saturday Night's Main Event, it had to cancel the NXT show lined up for Tuesday night.

