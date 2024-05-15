WWE star drafted to RAW makes surprise impromptu appearance on NXT

A WWE Superstar who was drafted to RAW made a surprise appearance on NXT tonight. This star met up with her friend before her big match.

Kiana James was one of the top heels in NXT. Her charisma and better-than-you attitude made her an easy villain to hate, and she spent the past few years showing why she is one of the most successful stars on the roster. She even won the Women's Tag Team Championship alongside her longtime foe, Fallon Henley.

This was enough to impress the WWE high-ups, and she was drafted to RAW as part of the 2024 WWE Draft. She even appeared on the red brand earlier this week.

Despite this, Kiana James showed up in NXT to greet her good friend Izzi Dame before the latter's NXT Women's North American Championship qualifying match against Sol Ruca. James asked Izzi to run NXT like she did for many years. However, this wasn't enough to help Izzi get the win.

Although she brought the fight to Sol Ruca, all it took was a Soul Snatcher to put her away. With this win, Sol Ruca qualified for the Women's North American Championship match at NXT Battleground.

It will be interesting to see if Sol Ruca will be able to win her first title since arriving in NXT.

