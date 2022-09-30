Top WWE star says Vince McMahon told him to only listen to Undertaker

Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre has said that Vince McMahon told him to listen to The Undertaker during his early years in the company.

McIntyre was handpicked by Vince McMahon to become a future world champion in WWE during his first run in the company. But the Scotsman couldn't fulfill the prophecy and was ultimately released before returning to the company and winning the world title.

In a recent interview with Hollywood Raw, McIntyre recalled the advice that McMahon gave him. The former WWE Chairman told the Scottish star to listen to The Phenom's advice.

“Sheamus and I were kind of the first two people they took as the kind of projects. With Sheamus on Raw and myself on SmackDown. Sheamus was put under the Triple H learning tree and I was going to The Undertaker learning tree. Vince said ‘You don’t listen to anybody but The Undertaker.’ I wish I thought the way I think now back then, because [his] wrestling IQ is obviously off the charts. At the time, mine was a lot lower than it is now. So many of those lessons that I got, just flew right over my head. Thankfully I remembered a few,” said McIntyre. [H/T SeScoops]

Drew McIntyre @DMcIntyreWWE



#Undertaker30 The @Undertaker has taught me so much, intentionally and unintentionally. Lesson one, never laugh at ringside when extras are doing tryouts. 20 year old Drew still has nightmares about this moment... The @Undertaker has taught me so much, intentionally and unintentionally. Lesson one, never laugh at ringside when extras are doing tryouts. 20 year old Drew still has nightmares about this moment...#Undertaker30 https://t.co/tzQGLurENQ

McIntyre stated that his experience working with The Deadman was "awesome" and that he learned several things from the legend, one of which was being an effective leader.

The Undertaker and Drew McIntyre shared the ring twice in WWE

McIntyre faced The Undertaker in a singles match on SmackDown in 2010, which The Deadman won. The match took place when Drew was being pushed to become a top star over a decade ago

The two met each other in the ring once again nearly a decade later in 2019, when they faced each other in a tag team match.

McIntyre teamed up with Shane McMahon to face the team of The Undertaker and Roman Reigns in a No Holds Barred tag team match at Extreme Rules. The Phenom and Reigns won the match when the former landed a Tombstone on Shane McMahon.

Who should Drew McIntyre's next opponent be? Give your thoughts in the comment section below.

A wrestling legend is worried that CM Punk may make a major move against AEW. More details here

Poll : 0 votes