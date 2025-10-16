  • home icon
  WWE
WWE star is "dying" to have babies

By Sherjeel Malik
Modified Oct 16, 2025
WWE star. [Image credits: Star
WWE star [Image credit: Star's Instagram handle]

A WWE star has expressed her desire to have children. Many stars have embraced parenthood while being at the top of their game, and this wrestler also plans to become a mother.

In an interview with Woman's World, SmackDown star Chelsea Green opened up about her professional and personal life. She mentioned that she and her husband, Matt Cardona, stalled their plans to start a family after she received an offer to return from the Stamford-based promotion.

"We put it on pause when I was asked to come back to WWE. This was an opportunity we both knew we could not turn down. If I turn it down, I’m going to end up having kids and resent the family life," she said.
also-read-trending Trending

Green was released by the promotion in 2021 before she made her return at the 2023 Royal Rumble. Since then, she has been an integral part of the women's division. Despite enjoying her run, she is keen to have children.

"So here I am. I’m 34. I’m dying for babies. My husband wants babies… but duty calls. I’m making money. I’m living my dream," she added. [H/T: Woman's World]
Green and Cardona have been married since 2021, having begun dating each other in 2017.

Chelsea Green was excited for Matt Cardona's WWE return

This week on NXT, TNA's Matt Cardona, aka Zack Ryder, made his in-ring return to WWE.

He took on Josh Briggs in what was his first match in the promotion in five years. Ahead of the contest, The Hot Mess shared her excitement at her husband's return to the sports entertainment giant.

"♥️ I’ll be watching," she wrote in a post on X.

Cardona ended up losing the match, but it was still a big moment for him and his wife. With TNA's ongoing partnership with WWE, Cardona teaming up with Green in the ring remains a possibility.

