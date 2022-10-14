[Photo] WWE Superstar Edge reveals his role on upcoming Disney+ show

WWE Superstar Edge is returning to television screens for an upcoming Disney+ show. The 11-time world champion has now revealed more about his character on the show.

In 2010, Percy Jackson and the Olympians was released in theaters, but did not garner much success and was criticized by fans of the book it was based on. Later, a sequel to the movie was released, which flopped at the box office. A few years ago, a series of the same name was announced for Disney+.

Production for the series began last year with several characters being cast for the show. Earlier today, it was announced that Edge would be joining the cast. The WWE Hall of Famer has now revealed a set photo confirming that he will play Ares, God of War in the series.

Here's the picture:

The Rated R Superstar worked for movies and television during his first retirement from the company. Since his return to wrestling in 2020, he has focused more towards WWE than working on shows.

Edge was last seen at WWE Extreme Rules 2022

Earlier this year, the Rated R Superstar created a faction called The Judgment Day and turned against fans while feuding with AJ Styles. After successfully defeating The Phenomenal One, he was kicked out of his own stable when Finn Balor joined the group.

Since then, the group has been terrorizing the red brand and Edge has vowed to stop them. However, the tide changed when Dominik Mysterio joined the group and turned against the Rated R Superstar and his own father. The Judgment Day also attacked the 48-year-old superstar, which kept him out for weeks.

A few weeks ago, the Rated R Superstar returned to the red brand and challenged Finn Balor to an "I Quit" match at Extreme Rules 2022. The two superstars gave their best and members from both parties got involved.

In the end, Rhea Ripley took out Beth Phoenix and threatened to hit her with a ConChairTo, which made the Rated R Superstar say "I quit." Unfortunately, Ripley still hit Phoenix and the couple have not been seen on WWE programming since the premium live event.

