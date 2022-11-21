WWE star Elektra Lopez shares backstage footage of two female superstars getting into verbal altercation

WWE star Elektra Lopez recently shared a clip of two WWE NXT stars including Roxanne Perez, getting into a verbal altercation backstage at a live event.

Taking to her official TikTok handle, Lopez shared a clip of Indi Hartwell and Roxanne getting in each other's faces while the other superstars around them tried their best to keep them separated.

During the altercation, Lopez also took a dig at Hartwell. The two have been feuding on NXT TV since the return of La Madrina a few weeks ago.

Check out the clip of Indi Hartwell and Roxanne Perez's altercation below:

Roxanne was recently in a feud with Cora Jade. The two faced each other at Halloween Havoc, with Perez walking out with the win. Jade previously betrayed her tag team partner after winning the NXT Women's Tag Team Championships.

Interestingly enough, Roxanne also teased the idea of challenging Mandy Rose for the NXT Women's Championship after the reigning champion's win over Alba Fyre in a Last Woman Standing Match.

Elektra Lopez will aim to continue her feud with Indi Hartwell

With Legado Del Fantasma moving up to the main roster, Elektra Lopez returned to NXT as a singles star. Meanwhile, Zelina Vega replaced her in the faction which is now a part of the SmackDown brand.

A few weeks ago, Lopez attacked Hartwell upon her return to NXT. However, the Australian star responded with an attack of her own as she took out the former following her match with Sol Ruca.

Speaking in an interview shortly afterward, La Madrina put the Australian star on notice with a message. She said:

"What did Indi say, Kelly, what did she say? Prove a point? Indi thought that I was proving a point on her? After the stunt that she pulled tonight, she hasn't seen anything yet. When I said that La Madrina is back, I meant it."

Expect Elektra Lopez and Indi Hartwell to continue their feud in the coming weeks on NXT TV. Roxanne Perez, meanwhile, could shift her focus towards the NXT Women's Title and Mandy Rose.

YOU could be the NEXT FACE of Sportskeeda Wrestling. Click here to find out how!

Click here to find out who Drew McIntyre thinks will win the Royal Rumble. She's a real powerhouse!

Poll : 0 votes