2-time IC Champ did not expect WWE return until "spectacular" conversation with Vince McMahon

Cody Rhodes initially thought his conversation with Vince McMahon about a possible WWE return could be “uninteresting.”

Rhodes competed in his first WWE match in six years when he defeated Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 38 last month. Since returning to the company, the 36-year-old has expressed his desire to win Roman Reigns’ Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Speaking on Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions show, Rhodes revealed his mindset when McMahon visited him with WWE Executive Director Bruce Prichard:

“Part of me thought what will be said will be uninteresting, but I’ll be able to thank them and love them and be flattered by the fact I went from someone they could’ve cared less about to having this conversation… I feel good. But what they said wasn’t anything less than just freaking spectacular, and it was just time [to return]," said Rhodes.

Rhodes is due to face Rollins again in Providence, Rhode Island, at WrestleMania Backlash on Sunday. The previous singles match between the two men was widely viewed as one of the best from WrestleMania 38 weekend.

Cody Rhodes spoke to Vince McMahon about WWE’s promotional material

Steve Austin returned to the ring for the first time in 19 years to defeat Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 38. The WWE Hall of Famer’s face appeared front and center outside AT&T Stadium in the days leading up to the two-night event.

Reflecting on his own WrestleMania 38 experience, Cody Rhodes said he had a conversation with Vince McMahon about his advertising for WWE's major shows:

“Team effort, but the biggest picture outside AT&T Stadium is your giant head," Rhodes continued. "That, to me, I look at those things. I had this conversation with Vince. I look at those things and go, ‘Okay, how do I get my head up there?’ And not by b****ing and politicking… how do I do it? How do I really do it?”

Rhodes also thanked Austin for the “house” on WrestleMania Saturday, referencing the fact that the show attracted 77,899 spectators with him as the main draw. Austin joked that Becky Lynch said the same to him following her match against Bianca Belair.

Please credit Broken Skull Sessions and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Who's stronger? Goldberg or Brock Lesnar? Drew McIntyre answers the ultimate question.

LIVE POLL Q. Which superstar should win at WrestleMania Backlash? Cody Rhodes Seth Rollins 4 votes so far

Edited by Colin Tessier