WWE star expected to miss over a year returns after only a few months; Retirement reportedly a real possibility

While the 2024 WWE Draft was noteworthy for many reasons, Week Two of the NXT Spring Breakin' event also produced many talking points.

One big surprise was the return of former NXT North American Champion Wes Lee. After Oba Femi successfully defended his title against Ivar, Lee emerged from the crowd to confront Femi.

He jumped from the ringside barricade to the ring steps before staring down Femi in the middle of the ring, showing that he was healthy.

According to a report from Fightful Select, Lee has officially been cleared for in-ring action following a serious back injury he suffered late last year.

The report adds that Lee was originally slated to miss over a year of action and that retirement was a real possibility at one point.

Lee was supposed to face Dominik Mysterio for the North American Championship at NXT Deadline in December 2023 but had to miss out due to a serious back injury. He cut a tearful promo in the ring while standing on crutches but was mocked by Mysterio.

With his return to NXT, the roster gets one of its most exciting stars back at a crucial time. The 2024 WWE Draft claimed five top-tier stars from the white and gold brand, including Dijak and former NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov.