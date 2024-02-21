WWE star expresses disappointment after missing out on Elimination Chamber

The WWE Universe is full of speculation after a top superstar apparently expressed disappointment over the upcoming Elimination Chamber event.

WWE held a 20-woman Battle Royal on Monday's RAW to determine the final spot in the Women's Elimination Chamber match this Saturday. Raquel Rodriguez won. Despite fans wanting Jade Cargill to participate in the Women's Chamber match, she was never added to a qualifier.

Big Jade took to her Instagram Stories today after it was reported that Rodriguez ended up being added to the Battle Royal instead of Cargill. She commented on how she gets what she wants, no matter what.

"Anything I want I get. If not immediately, eventually," she wrote.

Screenshot of Jade Cargill's post on Instagram Stories

It's believed that Cargill is referring to a potential Elimination Chamber spot, which could have secured her WrestleMania debut in April. She was featured in a backstage segment on SmackDown, and it was indicated that she was frustrated with not earning a spot when Tiffany Stratton did.

The Women's Chamber match currently features Stratton, Rodriguez, Becky Lynch, Naomi, Liv Morgan, and Bianca Belair. The winner will advance to WrestleMania 40 to challenge Rhea Ripley for her Women's World Championship unless Nia Jax captures the title at Elimination Chamber.

WWE reportedly nixed big plans for Jade Cargill

WWE signed Jade Cargill after her departure from AEW last year. She has been treated as a big deal ever since.

Cargill did not make her WWE in-ring debut until the Women's Royal Rumble last month. She entered at #28 and was also the 28th elimination. Cargill was tossed out by Liv Morgan after lasting 11 minutes and 3 seconds, but she also picked up several eliminations of her own - Naomi, Nia Jax, and Becky Lynch. Cargill and Naomi double-teamed Lynch for her elimination.

Fans had been hoping to see Cargill work her second WWE match at Elimination Chamber, if not before then, but it looks like they will have to wait. The latest word from Wrestling Observer Radio is that WWE did plan for the 31-year-old to make her Chamber debut, but plans were changed, and they added Raquel Rodriguez to the match instead.

It was noted that Cargill was likely removed from match plans for various reasons, but it came down to one decision - it did not make much sense at all to have her work the Elimination Chamber on The Road to WrestleMania 40.

Big Jade has not been announced for any other match on the Elimination Chamber: Perth card. However, this latest update seemingly indicates that officials do have something planned for the AEW original at WrestleMania 40, or at least on The Road to The Grandest Stage of Them All.

What is your bold prediction for Jade Cargill's first year with the company? Who will win the Women's Elimination Chamber match? Sound off in the comments below!

Lola Vice's red carpet outfit will make your jaw hit the floor. Click HERE