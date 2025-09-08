  • home icon
WWE star extends unfortunate winless streak

By Aashrit Satija
Published Sep 08, 2025 09:03 GMT
WWE is one of the biggest wrestling promotions [Image credits: star
WWE is one of the biggest wrestling promotions [Image credits: star's Instagram]

A popular WWE Superstar's unfortunate losing streak continued on a recent Stamford-based promotion show. The name in question is RAW star and Alpha Academy member Maxxine Dupri.

During the latest NXT live event in Bell Auditorium in Augusta, GA, on September 7, 2025, Maxxine Dupri locked horns with Jacy Jayne and Kelani Jordan in a Triple Threat Match for the NXT Women's Championship. The bout ultimately ended in Jayne's favor, thanks to an interference from Fallon Henley and Jasmyn Nyx, who helped their teammate pin Dupri to retain the gold.

Although Maxxine has tasted some success while being in a tag team in recent months, her loss against Jacy Jayne extended her unfortunate losing streak in matches where she has represented herself. Her previous two non-tag team matches also ended in losses. The RAW star last won a singles bout on June 9, 2025, against Ivy Nile.

Maxxine Dupri talked about a possible love angle with her Alpha Academy teammate on WWE TV

During a recent interview with James Delow of Gorilla Position, Maxxine Dupri said that she was unaware whether the Triple H-led creative team was planning for an on-screen romantic angle between her and Otis.

Dupri added that she believed her Alpha Academy teammate's romantic storyline with former WWE star Mandy Rose was "so good" that it shouldn't be replicated.

"Not that I know of," Dupri said. "I mean, he's just a lovable guy, he is, yes. I don't know that that's ever been on the table. Maybe it has been and I was not aware, but I also think they probably feel like the story with him and Mandy was so good. We gotta let that one live on its own, I think."

Many believe Maxxine Dupri should be booked better in her future matches. It will be interesting to see what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for the WWE RAW star's future.

Aashrit Satija is from New Delhi, India, and is a dynamic writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. With a deep passion for professional wrestling, he expertly captures its essence through insightful analysis. Aashrit's articles have become a go-to source for fans, delivering the latest news.

His favorite WWE wrestlers are John Cena and Randy Orton. He is also a big football fan. His favorite team is Real Madrid and his favorite player is Cristiano Ronaldo.

His articulate writing style, extensive industry knowledge, and meticulous research ensure both entertainment and information for readers.

Engaging with the WWE community, Aashrit sparks meaningful discussions and fosters camaraderie. As a dedicated contributor, he continues to shape the narrative of this exhilarating sport, leaving a lasting impact through his eloquent prose and unwavering passion.

Edited by Aashrit Satija
