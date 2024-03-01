WWE star has far exceeded his father's career, Shawn Michaels says

Shawn Michaels is considered by many to be among the greatest WWE stars ever. In a recent documentary series, the two-time Hall of Famer offered his thoughts on another widely praised in-ring performer, Randy Orton.

A third-generation wrestler, Orton is the son of Bob Orton Jr. and the grandson of Bob Orton. The Viper joined WWE in 2000 and quickly established himself as one of the company's brightest stars after moving to the main roster in 2002.

On the latest A&E Biography: WWE Legends episode, Michaels said the 14-time world champion has surpassed his father's accomplishments:

"I don't know how many legacies come in and far exceed the one before them, and I mean that [with] no disrespect to his father, but Randy, in a short amount of time, stepped out of that shadow, everything, and just created something all himself. The fact that Orton was his last name just happened to be a happy coincidence."

Bob Orton Jr. wrestled for WWE, then known as WWF, in the 1980s. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2005.

Randy Orton also received praise from WWE co-workers

The episode featured positive comments from several current stars, including AJ Styles and Randy Orton's former Legacy stablemate Cody Rhodes.

Rhodes referenced the fact that Orton overcame struggles in his personal life to become one of wrestling's all-time greats:

"His legacy is that of being one of the brightest diamonds ever in sports entertainment, and it was a hell of a battle to get there."

Styles also hailed his WrestleMania 35 opponent for solving his attitude problems and turning his life around:

"To know where he was and where he came from and fought his demons and come back better and stronger, I think that says a lot about who Randy Orton is."

In the same documentary, wrestling legend Hulk Hogan shared his honest thoughts on Orton as an in-ring competitor.

What is your view of Randy Orton? Let us know in the comments section.

Please credit A&E Biography and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Former WWE writer responds to Dave Meltzer's comments HERE