WWE star featured on WrestleMania 41 poster isn't booked on the show; fans react on X

A former champion is featured on the WWE WrestleMania 41 poster despite not having a match at The Show of Shows, and fans aren't thrilled. Nia Jax, former WWE Women's Champion, is the only star on the poster who doesn't have a match at the mega event.

The WrestleMania match card features some of WWE's biggest names, including Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, John Cena, and Rhea Ripley. The official WWE poster for the event features these four megastars and many others who will be competing on Night One or Night Two.

Interestingly, WWE featured a wrestler on the poster who doesn't have a match on the card. Fans noticed the contradiction instantly and reacted to the same online. The star in question is Nia Jax and fans are confused over her inclusion on the poster. Check out some of the most notable reactions below:

Fans react to Nia Jax being featured on the card (Credit: Fan reactions via X)

The WrestleMania 41 poster doesn't feature several top names

Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest are set to battle it out in a Sin City Street Fight at WrestleMania 41. Unfortunately for the duo, neither of them were to be seen on the official poster for the event. LA Knight is set to defend the US Title against Jacob Fatu at The Show of Shows. These two men also didn't make it to the poster.

Here's the complete lineup of superstars on the poster: Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, IYO SKY, Bianca Belair, Logan Paul, Nia Jax, Jey Uso, Tiffany Stratton, Liv Morgan, Rey Mysterio, Gunther, Seth Rollins, CM Punk, Charlotte Flair, and Rhea Ripley.

Many fans believe that the buildup to this year's 'Mania has been underwhelming at best. A lot of them took exception to Jey Uso winning the Men's Royal Rumble Match and the frustration only grew when they realized he wouldn't be headlining Night One or Night Two.

Cena and Rhodes are set to headline Night Two of WrestleMania 41 in a highly anticipated match for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

