WWE star finally breaks silence after his team breaks up following 2 years

Last week, it was confirmed that a WWE tag team had broken up after more than two years together. The team had not been on the same page for a while, and after hinting at issues between themselves, they finally split last week. Now, Los Lotharios' Humberto Carrillo has broken his silence about the split with Angel Garza.

The two stars lost their match on the July 18 episode of NXT to Dragon Lee and Nathan Frazer. After the match, the two got into a disagreement, with Garza blaming Carrillo for the loss. Carrillo lost his temper and said that Garza was to blame before leaving his partner.

The following week on WWE NXT, the split was confirmed, and the team of two years was broken up. Carrillo said he was done and he then left Garza, ending the team once and for all.

Now, he has broken his silence on Twitter with a cryptic message indicating that he's frustrated. The stars are expected to appear on NXT tomorrow, but it's not confirmed. Carrillo appeared quite frustrated, saying there had to be another way. He didn't mention what he was talking about, but it seemed clear that it was about the split.

"There's gotta be another way," Carrillo wrote.

Check out the tweet below:

It will be interesting to see if the team will cross paths again on WWE NXT tomorrow.

