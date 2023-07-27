WWE tag team confirmed to have split up after more than 2 years 

WWE fans feared the worst last week when the company teased that a tag team might be splitting apart. Those fears came true this week during a show. The team has now broken up after more than two years together. This week on NXT, Humberto Carrillo and Angel Garza finally announced that they were done.

Last week, Los Lotharios took on Dragon Lee and Nathan Frazer. Despite gaining an advantage early on by attacking them before the match even started, Garza and Carrillo were not able to get the win.

Their latest loss didn't sit well with Garza, who blamed Humberto Carrillo. The latter didn't take that well, as he pushed him to the ground and blamed Garza for it instead. They both left the scene, with Garza chasing after Humberto.

This week, the breakup was confirmed—footage aired from the parking lot, where they were shown arguing. The two WWE stars discussed how their team had not been working before Carrillo said he was done with Garza and walked away. The two are now no longer a team.

It remains to be seen if they start feuding or separate.

