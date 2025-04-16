  • home icon
WWE star finally returns ahead of WrestleMania 41; not seen in 147 days

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Apr 16, 2025 02:17 GMT
WrestleMania 41 poster
This WWE star is wildly popular among the fans (source: WWE.com)

A WWE star finally made her return to NXT days before WrestleMania 41. She has not been seen on WWE TV in 147 days.

Thea Hail first made a name for herself in WWE NXT, where she was part of Chase U for several years. She quickly grew to become one of the most popular female stars on the roster and was known for her tenacity in the ring.

Unfortunately, she was taken off TV after Andre Chase put his faction on the line against Ridge Holland on the November 19, 2024, episode of NXT and lost. Since then, she has not been seen on the developmental brand shows, along with her other stablemates.

also-read-trending Trending

Tonight on WWE NXT, Kale Dixon and Uriah Connors were trying to get Andre Chase to take them under his wing. He wasn't so sure until Thea Hail showed up to a huge reaction from the fans, and she gave her approval of Mr. Chase. She also indicated that she was permanently stepping away from Chase U by calling herself an alumni.

Thea then went on to face Karmen Petrovic in a qualifier match for the NXT Women's North American Championship. Hail was able to make Karmen tap out to the Kimura lock without much effort and punch her ticket to Stand & Deliver.

It will be interesting to see if Thea Hail will be able to win the NXT Women's North American Championship at Stand & Deliver.

