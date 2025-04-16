WWE star finally returns ahead of WrestleMania 41; not seen in 147 days

A WWE star finally made her return to NXT days before WrestleMania 41. She has not been seen on WWE TV in 147 days.

Ad

Thea Hail first made a name for herself in WWE NXT, where she was part of Chase U for several years. She quickly grew to become one of the most popular female stars on the roster and was known for her tenacity in the ring.

Unfortunately, she was taken off TV after Andre Chase put his faction on the line against Ridge Holland on the November 19, 2024, episode of NXT and lost. Since then, she has not been seen on the developmental brand shows, along with her other stablemates.

Ad

Trending

Tonight on WWE NXT, Kale Dixon and Uriah Connors were trying to get Andre Chase to take them under his wing. He wasn't so sure until Thea Hail showed up to a huge reaction from the fans, and she gave her approval of Mr. Chase. She also indicated that she was permanently stepping away from Chase U by calling herself an alumni.

Thea then went on to face Karmen Petrovic in a qualifier match for the NXT Women's North American Championship. Hail was able to make Karmen tap out to the Kimura lock without much effort and punch her ticket to Stand & Deliver.

Ad

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see if Thea Hail will be able to win the NXT Women's North American Championship at Stand & Deliver.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunil Joseph Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.



Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.



If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.



Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket. Know More