WWE star Finn Balor rejects idea for his future: "Zero interest"

WWE Superstar Finn Balor has done it all in wrestling. The Prince has won championships all over the world and even reached the top of the mountain on Monday Night RAW, albeit briefly.

Balor even kick-started The Bullet Club in Japan and was a major part of The Judgment Day's ascent in WWE. So, it would be fair to wonder if he has other goals outside the business. Perhaps in Hollywood? The former Universal Champion has confirmed what he thinks about venturing into movies.

Replying to a fan on X/Twitter, Finn Balor stated he has zero interest in becoming a Hollywood actor. This is the exact opposite of his fellow Judgment Day member Liv Morgan, who recently spent a month away from WWE to film a Hollywood movie:

Balor is contracted to WWE until 2029, having signed his new deal last July. It remains to be seen, however, whether he will become a major star on RAW or SmackDown during this time.

What is Finn Balor up to on WWE RAW?

While he rejected the possibility of becoming an actor, Finn Balor's current storyline in WWE isn't short on drama.

The Prince is looking to bring some changes to The Judgment Day amid a power struggle with Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio. Balor is nice to Dirty Dom to his face, but is scheming something wicked behind his back. The introduction of Roxanne Perez to the clubhouse is a part of his evil plan.

Perez has loosely been working with The Judgment Day, although there are different opinions over whether she is a permanent member of the group. Balor will look to add her while kicking Mysterio and Morgan out.

A mixed tag team match has seemingly been planned for SummerSlam 2025. Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio could be set to face Finn Balor and Roxanne Perez at MetLife Stadium on the first weekend of August. The Judgment Day is about to be blown wide open again, after what happened with Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest.

