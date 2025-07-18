WWE star gets emotional over Penta and Rey Fenix’s rise - "It inspired and motivated me" (Exclusive)

Wrestling sensation Mr. Iguana recently shared his thoughts on WWE's booking of major luchadors, such as Penta and Rey Fenix. Both stars are prominent features on the main roster.

Penta debuted on the January 13 edition of RAW. Since his first appearance, the star has wowed the WWE Universe with his charisma and insane moveset in the ring. His brother, Rey Fenix, joined the company soon afterwards, pushing the bar for luchadors in the company.

During an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, Mr. Iguana noted that Penta was immediately booked as a major star in WWE after his debut. He also pointed out that Rey Fenix came in place of Rey Mysterio at WrestleMania, which was a huge honor for the luchador. Mr. Iguana was emotional to see his fellow Mexican luchadors doing well in the biggest professional wrestling company in the world.

"Oh big! I mean, Penta since he came with his entrance with the fire, it's big. Fenix, well he debuted in WrestleMania because Rey Mysterio wasn't cleared. So, taking Rey Mysterio's place for WrestleMania, that's big. When I saw him coming down the ramp saying, 'I did it, Mom, Dad,' in Spanish for me, was very emotional. Like, wow, he did it. Fenix and Penta did it. Like he suffered a lot in Mexico City, he suffered a lot to come to this point. For me, as a Mexican, it inspired and motivated me." [2:35 onwards]

Penta was in action on RAW this past week. He was part of the high-profile Gauntlet match to determine the number one contender for the World Heavyweight Championship.

