"It's going to be f***ing violent" - WWE legend Goldberg talks about the motivation behind his character

WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg recently spoke about the motivation behind his character when he began wrestling.

Goldberg became synonymous with WCW and fans loved him. He had a meteoric rise with the company and a massive 173-0 undefeated streak, which was broken by Kevin Nash at Starrcade 1998.

Even after his streak ended, Goldberg dominated WCW and WWE. A few years ago, he came out of retirement and won the Universal Championship on two occasions. Speaking on an episode of Green Light Tube, the 55-year-old star spoke about the motivation behind his character in wrestling:

"The shortest distance between two points is a straight line and less is more. I wanted to be the Mike Tyson of wrestling. I wanted everything that people saw to speak for itself. I didn't for the first six months. I thought I could provide a character similar to throwing Romans to the lions, right. You don't know what you're going to get, but you better stay tuned at the edge of your seat because it's not gonna take long and it's going to be f***ing violent," Goldberg said. (From 26:24 to 26:53)

Golberg remained true to his character as he was dominant throughout his career and had the least amount of losses.

Booker T talks about Goldberg's recent performance in WWE

Fans were excited about Goldberg's return at the end of 2016. He immediately began feuding with Brock Lesnar and squashed The Beast Incarnate in under two minutes at Survivor Series.

Speaking on the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T spoke about Goldberg's performance at the 2021 Royal Rumble, where he faced off against Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship.

"Goldberg did as good as he could. I think the story was what it was." Booker added: "I just feel like when you get to a certain age in this business, you've got to definitely start thinking about something else."

In 2022, Goldberg feuded with Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship and lost to him at Crown Jewel. It will be interesting to see if Da Man returns to WWE in the future.

