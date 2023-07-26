WWE star Grayson Waller breaks character; praises AEW superstar for breaking barriers in wrestling

WWE Superstar Grayson Waller has credited the likes of Buddy Mathews (fka Buddy Murphy), Rhea Ripley, and many other Australian stars for dominating the wrestling business.

Waller has been one of the biggest success stories coming out of this year's WWE Draft. The Aussie superstar is a prominent feature of SmackDown with his talk show "The Grayson Waller Effect." He recently competed in a singles match against Edge in the main event of the blue brand at Madison Square Garden.

On the latest episode of the Out of Character podcast, Waller stated that stars like Emma, the IIconics, Rhea, and Buddy opened the doors for him to make an impact in the business. He claimed that there are many talented Australian wrestlers that are only getting recognized now.

"I've gotta say, you know, there are a few people who've kicked down some of the doors that were put up for us. Obviously, Emma, the IIconics, Rhea Ripley, all those girls coming here and doing so much. Buddy Murphy as well. They were the first ones to show the talent that Australia has. I think Australia has had the best wrestlers in the world for a long time, it's just that no one got to see them. Now you look at the entire wrestling industry and all of a sudden, we're taking over, all over the place." [From 7:52 - 8:17]

Grayson Waller spoke about his match with Edge

During the same conversation, Waller also stated that it was incredible for him to main event SmackDown at MSG with Edge. He revealed that the Rated-R Superstar had some advice for him before the matchup.

"I think the main thing is he said to enjoy it. I think a lot of times, we get caught up in what this is. Sometimes, you're looking back on what you did rather than staying in the moment. I thought that was really strong advice. There were a few moments there during the match where I kinda just stopped and looked out."

The rookie has been getting praise backstage in WWE for his segments with legends such as Edge and John Cena. It will be interesting to see how WWE utilizes this up-and-coming star.

