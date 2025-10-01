WWE star Gunther's wife Jinny sends an urgent message

WWE Superstar Gunther's real-life wife, Jinny, recently took to social media to send a message to her followers. The Ring General is currently absent from the Stamford-based promotion's weekly programming.Gunther was last seen inside the ring on WWE TV at SummerSlam 2025, where he locked horns with CM Punk for the World Heavyweight Championship, which ultimately ended in The Best in the World's favor. However, during the bout, the former Imperium leader suffered an injury and has been out of action since then.Amid his absence from TV, The Ring General's wife, Jinny, recently took to her Instagram Stories to send an urgent message to her followers. She revealed that her college friend, Daniel Murphy, had a serious decline in health, and they were raising £25,000 to support him. The former World Heavyweight Champion's wife also mentioned that even a little donation could help Murphy's family in a major way.&quot;Even a little bit can go a long way to help Dan, @channon_and_cody and their family,&quot; she wrote.Check out a screenshot of her Instagram Story below:Tommy Dreamer wants to see a feud between Gunther and a WWE legendDuring a recent edition of Busted Open, Tommy Dreamer said that he believed Gunther was the future of WWE, and he saw the latter as the &quot;main drawing person&quot; after John Cena hangs up his boots at the end of 2025.Dreamer added that he wanted to see a future feud between The Ring General and Brock Lesnar, which could benefit the former if he could defeat The Beast Incarnate.&quot;Brock doesn't need the rub of anybody. If this is a statement for GUNTHER, obviously, I look at the future of WWE 2026 ... a main drawing person is no longer going to be with us, and that person's name is John Cena, where these big matches we have, what we can be doing will no longer be available. So if this is a match for GUNTHER and Brock, I'm all in on it because if it's somebody who could use that rub to beat the man who beat everybody, that is something that could definitely benefit a GUNTHER.&quot;It remains to be seen when Gunther will return to the Stamford-based promotion's weekly programming.