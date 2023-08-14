WWE star hits back after being rejected from Chelsea's Got Talent

WWE's Chelsea Green is on the lookout for a new tag team partner and is holding auditions for the role on social media. She has already barred a certain star from trying out, who responded in hilarious fashion.

Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville won the Women's Tag Team Championship last month after defeating Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. However, just weeks later, WWE announced that Deville has suffered an ACL injury that will keep her out of action indefinitely.

While the future of the championship seems uncertain, Chelsea Green does not look willing to relinquish the title belts anytime soon. She has been holding "Chelsea's Got Talent" auditions on Twitter to find a new partner and has already ruled out WWE official Adam Pearce from being considered for the role.

Pearce and Green have had countless hilarious interactions on RAW and social media since The Hot Mess returned to the company in January. He took to Twitter to respond to her latest statement with a humorous GIF.

Cathy Kelly offers to team up with Chelsea Green in WWE

Since Chelsea Green is the current holder of the Women's Tag Team Championship with no tag team partner, multiple superstars have offered their services to the former Impact Wrestling star.

One is Cathy Kelly, who offered the deal in a video shared on Instagram that Green posted on her story.

Here's what she said:

"Chelsea, this is your girl Cathy Kelley, and I'm here in Calgary, Canada. I thought you'd be here so we could discuss this in person, but you're not. So, I guess I'm just making a video for Chelsea's Got Talent now. You know, I would make the best tag team partner. I can't wrestle. I have no desire to wrestle. I'm too scared of getting punched in the face. But I will let you borrow my clothes. And I feel like it's a really important quality in a tag team partner. I would give you the clothes off my back, because I love and care about you this much. Just think about it. Think we would be good together."

