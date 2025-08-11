WWE star is "horrified" by the actions of the company's management after latest SmackDown incident

This past Friday on WWE SmackDown, Chelsea Green was faceplanted on a cake by Charlotte Flair. She was left horrified after the incident and called out the Triple H-led company's officials.Green is a former and the inaugural Women's United States Champion. She is also a former Women's Tag Team Champion with Sonya Deville and later with Piper Niven. The Scottish powerhouse and Alba Fyre are currently part of Green's stable, The Green Regime.On Instagram, Green called out the company's &quot;management&quot; after she landed face-first on a cake, courtesy of Flair. For those unaware, the 34-year-old and The Queen crossed paths in a singles match on SmackDown.&quot;HORRIFIED by the actions of @wwe management &amp; talent. Will be discussing this in my upcoming meeting with HR,&quot; Green wrote.You can check out Green's post on Instagram below. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostVince Russo commented on Chelsea Green's current position in WWEVince Russo believes Chelsea Green has gotten herself the &quot;bulletproof label&quot; in WWE. He recently discussed the Canadian superstar's current position in the company.On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo said that regardless of Green's position in the company and her booking, she would remain over with fans, which he felt was a curse.&quot;You know what it is? She got the bulletproof label, man. She got the bulletproof label. No matter what you do to Chelsea, she’s gonna get herself over. That’s a curse, man. It should be a blessing.&quot;Green's reign as the Women's United States Champion ended earlier in the year when she lost the title to Zelina Vega. However, she has enjoyed a relatively solid 2025, having welcomed Nikki Bella back to singles competition for the first time in years.She also teamed up with her Green Regime stablemates and Naomi for a huge eight-woman tag team match against Nikki, IYO SKY, Rhea Ripley, and Stephanie Vaquer.