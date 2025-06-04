WWE star Jey Uso is not "championship material," says veteran (Exclusive)

Jey Uso is one of the most energetic World Heavyweight Champions in recent WWE memory. However, a veteran is not entirely convinced of his legitimacy.

The Yeet Man went up against Gunther in what appeared to be a very uneven fight at WrestleMania 41. Nevertheless, he was able to overcome the odds to become the new World Heavyweight Champion. Despite his popularity among fans, veteran journalist Bill Apter thinks that Jey is simply not someone who can carry the prestigious belt.

Speaking on UnSKripted, Apter discussed how Gunther was a better fit for the WWE Heavyweight Championship. He said:

Trending

"Gunther though, on the other hand, is championship material. That's somebody you look at and you know, he looks like a World Champion. And again, Jey Uso is great in the ring, but I just don't feel that. You know, when you look at 'Ladies and Gentlemen here is the World Heavyweight Champion,' it's that guy." [13:20 onwards]

Dominik Mysterio made an outrageous comment recently. More details HERE

You can check out the full video here:

On the WWE RAW after Money in the Bank, Gunther and Jey Uso will go head-to-head for the World Heavyweight Championship. As of now, it remains to be seen how that match turns out.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubhajit Deb Shubhajit is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on WWE news. He has a Master's degree in English and has been working in his current role for over 2 years.



A fan of pro wrestling since childhood, Shubhajit decided to start creating content on the sport out of passion. Before covering a piece of news or rumor, he conducts thorough research, ensuring information in his work is reliable and completely accurate.



Although Shubhajit admires numerous pro wrestlers, his current favorite is WWE superstar Drew McIntyre. He is fond of The Scottish Warrior’s character work and innovative quips.



If there is one storyline he can work on in WWE, Shubhajit would book Roman Reigns’ future with The Bloodline following WrestleMania XL, where he lost to Cody Rhodes. He would have Reigns’ stablemates excommunicate him, laying the foundation for a gimmick change for the former. After Reigns’ exit from the faction, Shubhajit would portray him as an anti-hero trying hard to claw his way back up to the top.



Apart from reporting on pro wrestling, Shubhajit enjoys competitive gaming and reading. Know More