  • WWE star Jey Uso is not "championship material," says veteran (Exclusive)

WWE star Jey Uso is not "championship material," says veteran (Exclusive)

By Shubhajit Deb
Modified Jun 04, 2025 08:03 GMT
What is next for Jey Uso? (Image via WWE.com)
What is next for Jey Uso? (Image via WWE.com)

Jey Uso is one of the most energetic World Heavyweight Champions in recent WWE memory. However, a veteran is not entirely convinced of his legitimacy.

The Yeet Man went up against Gunther in what appeared to be a very uneven fight at WrestleMania 41. Nevertheless, he was able to overcome the odds to become the new World Heavyweight Champion. Despite his popularity among fans, veteran journalist Bill Apter thinks that Jey is simply not someone who can carry the prestigious belt.

Speaking on UnSKripted, Apter discussed how Gunther was a better fit for the WWE Heavyweight Championship. He said:

"Gunther though, on the other hand, is championship material. That's somebody you look at and you know, he looks like a World Champion. And again, Jey Uso is great in the ring, but I just don't feel that. You know, when you look at 'Ladies and Gentlemen here is the World Heavyweight Champion,' it's that guy." [13:20 onwards]

On the WWE RAW after Money in the Bank, Gunther and Jey Uso will go head-to-head for the World Heavyweight Championship. As of now, it remains to be seen how that match turns out.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

Shubhajit Deb

Edited by Angana Roy
