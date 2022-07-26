WWE Legend John Cena is set to join popular video game

WWE Superstar John Cena will make his Fortnite debut this WWE SummerSlam weekend.

Fortnite is known as one of the top battle royale games of the century. Unlike other games, Fornite has done crossovers from famous movies and TV franchises such as Marvel, DC, Stranger Things, John Wick, Ghostbusters and many more. The Rock has also been featured as a character in the game.

Today, Fortnite officially announced that The Leader of the Cenation will be making his way to The Island in Fortnite. The official Twitter account announced John Cena's arrival in the Item Shop during WWE SummerSlam weekend. Here is the quote:

"Live fast, fight hard, no regrets! John Cena will be making his debut in the Item Shop on July 28 at 8PM ET. Until then, check out our blog to see everything that will be available in his set."

Fortnite @FortniteGame



John Cena will be making his debut in the Item Shop on July 28 at 8PM ET. Until then, check out our blog to see everything that will be available in his set.



: fn.gg/JohnCena Live fast, fight hard, no regrets!John Cena will be making his debut in the Item Shop on July 28 at 8PM ET. Until then, check out our blog to see everything that will be available in his set. Live fast, fight hard, no regrets! John Cena will be making his debut in the Item Shop on July 28 at 8PM ET. Until then, check out our blog to see everything that will be available in his set. 🔗: fn.gg/JohnCena https://t.co/oLtSKEtrro

It will be interesting to see other WWE Superstars make their way into Fortnite in the near future.

What is John Cena up after his 20th anniversary?

Last month, WWE were celebrating Cena Month where they honored and cherished the superstar's legacy. In 2002, Cena made his debut by slapping Kurt Angle, which has become an iconic moment in the company's history.

Last month, Cena showed up on WWE RAW where his anniversary was celebrated. He interacted with several WWE superstars such as The Street Profits, Seth Rollins, MVP, and Omos. He also interacted with Theory, who has been calling him out for months on social media.

Since the event, fans haven't seen Cena around WWE. It was recently announced that he would be heading to Canada to film the second season of 'Peacemaker'. Apart from the DC series, Cena is filming for Argylle, The Independent, and Fast X which are slated to release next year.

It will be interesting to see The Cenation Leader return to the WWE ring and continue his feud with Theory.

Do you think Cena will face Theory at WrestleMania 39? Sound off in the comment section!

We asked Liv Morgan when Theory should cash in. Her answer may surprise you.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far