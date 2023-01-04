WWE star Karl Anderson claims he is the "biggest star in NJPW" ahead of Wrestle Kingdom 17 title match

Karl Anderson is set to defend his NEVER Openweight Championship against Tama Tonga at Wrestle Kingdom 17.

Anderson, alongside his long-term tag team partner Luke Gallows, returned to NJPW in 2021 before making a shocking return to WWE in 2022. They are currently members of the Bullet Club and The O.C.

Speaking at the Wrestle Kingdom 17 press conference, Anderson claimed that he is the biggest star in New Japan Pro Wrestling.

"Fans love Karl Anderson, Chairman Sugabayashi loves Karl Anderson. Tama, this is my ninth Wrestle Kingdom. Nothing makes me nervous. This year Tama has become a legitimate superstar, but he is not the Machinegun Karl Anderson. I am the biggest star in NJPW."

Will Ospreay commented on Karl Anderson competing at Wrestle Kingdom despite being signed by WWE

Will Ospreay recently commented on Anderson's participation at Wrestle Kingdom 17 despite being signed by WWE.

Speaking in an interview with Fightful, Ospreay claimed that he was surprised by the decision but further praised Triple H. The IWGP US Heavyweight Champion stated that he has always been a fan of The Game, as he said:

"I’m shocked at it, but in the same sense, now that Triple H is running the ship, it’s got to be said, I think Triple H is a G. I think he’s such a gangster. I’ve always liked him. He’s a cool dude. He clearly watches what goes on outside of his bubble, which is amazing, the fact that he’s allowed Karl to have this dual deal is cool."

Ospreay himself will feature in the co-main event of Wrestle Kingdom 17. The 29-year-old star will face Kenny Omega in a huge singles match. He will put the IWGP US Heavyweight Championship on the line against the AEW star after having crossed paths with him on Dynamite in 2022.

Meanwhile, Anderson will face Tama Tonga in a rematch after beating the former Bullet Club member to win the NEVER Openweight title.

