WWE star Karl Anderson reconciles with former Bullet Club stablemate after Wrestle Kingdom 17 loss

WWE star Karl Anderson was on the losing end at Wrestle Kingdom 17, as he dropped the NEVER Openweight Championship to Tama Tonga.

Post-match, Anderson reconciled with Tama as the duo put their issues aside. The Machine Gun also embraced his former Bullet Club stablemate backstage.

The newly crowned NEVER Openweight Champion also praised Anderson for mentoring him. He lastly mentioned that their journey on the same path has come to an end after Wrestle Kingdom 17.

"He's been a wonderful mentor to me for many years. And today, the path we've walked together has come to an end. I'm starting a new path," said Tama. (Translated from Japanese by Google)

Anderson won the NEVER Openweight Championship by beating Tama Tonga in first place.

His only defense of the title was against Tonga's brother, Hikuleo, whom he beat in the Tag League Finals. Shortly after, he was challenged to a rematch by Tonga.

Karl Anderson claimed to be the biggest star in NJPW prior to Wrestle Kingdom 17

Heading into Wrestle Kingdom 17, Anderson claimed to be the biggest star in New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Speaking at the Wrestle Kingdom 17 press conference, Anderson mentioned how confident he was heading into the grand show at the Tokyo Dome. The Machine Gun said:

"Fans love Karl Anderson, Chairman Sugabayashi loves Karl Anderson. Tama, this is my ninth Wrestle Kingdom. Nothing makes me nervous. This year Tama has become a legitimate superstar, but he is not the Machinegun Karl Anderson. I am the biggest star in NJPW."

With Anderson's loss at Wrestle Kingdom 17, he is expected to return to WWE and reunite with The OC.

While being a part of the NJPW roster, Anderson returned to WWE as he and Luke Gallows reunited with AJ Styles. The trio also added 'Michin' Mia Yim to the group.

