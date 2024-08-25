WWE star Karrion Kross breaks character to pay heartfelt tribute to Bray Wyatt

It has been a year since one of the most creative minds in the wrestling industry, Bray Wyatt, passed away. While fans around the world will always dearly miss the former WWE Champion for his commendable in-ring work and the mastermind he was backstage, his brother, Bo Dallas, also known as Uncle Howdy, has made sure that The New Face of Fear's legacy continues forever.

When Triple H broke the news of Bray's tragic demise last year, the WWE Universe expressed its disbelief and grief. Millions of people around the world, including some WWE Superstars, paid tribute to The Fiend by honoring his legacy. Among several stars, former NXT Champion Karrion Kross also got a Bray Wyatt tattoo on his hand.

The 39-year-old star recently shared a picture of his tattoo on his official Instagram handle, paying a heartfelt tribute to Bray on his death anniversary.

Trending

Check out Kross' Instagram post below:

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

Several stars from the wrestling industry paid tribute to Bray on his death anniversary recently. One of his former allies, Alexa Bliss, also recently shared a heartwarming message for The New Face of Fear.

WWE Superstar Karrion Kross has managed to cause rifts within The New Day

Karrion Kross' recent storyline with The New Day on WWE RAW has clearly grabbed fans' interest. The Herald of Doomsday has managed to get in Xavier Woods' head and has caused rifts within the faction.

Odyssey Jones recently helped The New Day even the odds and take down The Final Testament on RAW. While Kofi Kingston has been enjoying Jones' company, Woods has not been excited with the 30-year-old star's entry in this rivalry.

Expand Tweet

While The New Day is one of the greatest tag teams of all time, Woods betraying Kofi in the next few weeks won't be a big surprise. Only time will tell what WWE has in store for the faction.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Former WWE Head Writer has an issue with Ricochet in AEW. Catch his rant HERE.