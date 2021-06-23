"If he needs a break, that's not my problem" - WWE Star comments on Kevin Owens taking a break from wrestling

Earlier this week, Kevin Owens announced that he would be taking a break from WWE following the Hell in a Cell event. He informed people of this news via his Twitter account.

I fought like hell.

Now, I need a little break.

I’ll be back soon.



Thank you, guys. — Kevin (@FightOwensFight) June 21, 2021

On Sunday, Kevin Owens faced Sami Zayn in a singles match. The bout saw the latter picking up a decisive win after connecting with a Helluva Kick on his opponent.

Appearing on this week's edition of WWE's The Bump in character, Sami Zayn spoke about the future of his feud with Kevin Owens.

"I can't say with any certainty that it's over. I can never say with any certainty that it's over for good. At the very best, I can hope that [Kevin Owens] learnt his lesson. I know for a fact that his shoulder wasn't doing too good in that match. I don't know if you caught it." Zayn continued, "He was hurt, he was hurt bad and now he's talking about needing rest and this and that. I'm hoping I sent my message loud and clear and that he'll sit on the shelf for a little while and he'll be out of my hair."

Sami Zayn further expressed his thoughts on fighting his longtime rival at Hell in a Cell, mentioning how he has battled through pain over the years.

"Now, he comes into that match with a little trouble breathing and this and that. Hey man, you're a WWE Superstar. We battle through a lot of things. I've been battling through two shoulders that have not been a hundred percent in years. I have disks in my neck that have been damaged for 12 years." Sami Zayn added, "I punched him in the face, he punched me in the face and the better man came out on top and if he needs a break, that's not my problem. Just stay the hell away from me."

What's next for Sami Zayn in WWE?

Sami Zayn

Zayn is coming off a big win against Kevin Owens from WWE Hell in a Cell with momentum at his side. He may be a participant in this year's Money in the Bank ladder match.

So far, three contestants have been determined for the men's ladder contest from Monday Night RAW — Ricochet, John Morrison, and Riddle. The fourth participant from the red brand will be determined next week through a triple threat match between AJ Styles, Randy Orton, and Drew McIntyre.

There will likely be some qualifying bouts on this week's episode of WWE SmackDown as well. Who do you think is walking away with the Money in the Bank briefcase this year? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit WWE's The Bump and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription should you use quotes from the article.

Edited by Kartik Arry