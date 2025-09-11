WWE star LA Knight is being set up for "a h*ll of a feud," says veteran (Exclusive)

LA Knight has been steadily gaining back his popularity in the active WWE scene over the last few weeks. According to veteran journalist Bill Apter, this is clearly indicating a massive feud for him down the line.

Ad

LA Knight recently appeared on RAW to save the Usos from an attack by The Vision. Surprisingly, Jey turned on him after the attack was thwarted, leaving fans in disbelief. With Jey seemingly on the verge of turning heel, it appears that he will have LA Knight as a rival going forward.

Speaking about the sudden storyline on The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, Apter stated:

"Did you see how hot Jey Uso and LA Knight were at each other? They are both babyfaces, and they both went nose to nose. This could be a h*ll of a feud. But who are the fans gonna vote for, or root for? Probably Jey Uso, maybe LA Knight's turning heel. It's very confusing but a compelling storyline because it's making us think about what they're gonna do."

Ad

Trending

How WWE is ruining John Cena's retirement - Check out now!

Ad

Jey Uso turning on LA Knight was an ill-executed decision, feels WWE veteran

According to Vince Russo, the sudden turn by Jey Uso against LA Knight does not make much sense.

Speaking on Legion of RAW, the WWE veteran talked about how this storyline implies that the creative department is grasping at straws to come up with a compelling plot. He said:

Ad

"LA Knight, actually, clearly, without a shadow of a doubt, saves Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso. No questions about it, he saves them. He even says to Jey, 'Are we even now?' And Jey Uso then Spears LA Knight for no reason. If you want to start an angle between these two guys because you've got nothing else, like let's face it, bro."

Ad

For now, it remains to be seen what is next for LA Knight in WWE.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubhajit Deb Shubhajit is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on WWE news. He has a Master's degree in English and has been working in his current role for over 2 years.



A fan of pro wrestling since childhood, Shubhajit decided to start creating content on the sport out of passion. Before covering a piece of news or rumor, he conducts thorough research, ensuring information in his work is reliable and completely accurate.



Although Shubhajit admires numerous pro wrestlers, his current favorite is WWE superstar Drew McIntyre. He is fond of The Scottish Warrior’s character work and innovative quips.



If there is one storyline he can work on in WWE, Shubhajit would book Roman Reigns’ future with The Bloodline following WrestleMania XL, where he lost to Cody Rhodes. He would have Reigns’ stablemates excommunicate him, laying the foundation for a gimmick change for the former. After Reigns’ exit from the faction, Shubhajit would portray him as an anti-hero trying hard to claw his way back up to the top.



Apart from reporting on pro wrestling, Shubhajit enjoys competitive gaming and reading. Know More

Is there a conspiracy against John Cena? Watch this story!