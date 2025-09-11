WWE star LA Knight is being set up for "a h*ll of a feud," says veteran (Exclusive)

LA Knight has been steadily gaining back his popularity in the active WWE scene over the last few weeks. According to veteran journalist Bill Apter, this is clearly indicating a massive feud for him down the line.
LA Knight recently appeared on RAW to save the Usos from an attack by The Vision. Surprisingly, Jey turned on him after the attack was thwarted, leaving fans in disbelief. With Jey seemingly on the verge of turning heel, it appears that he will have LA Knight as a rival going forward.
Speaking about the sudden storyline on The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, Apter stated:
"Did you see how hot Jey Uso and LA Knight were at each other? They are both babyfaces, and they both went nose to nose. This could be a h*ll of a feud. But who are the fans gonna vote for, or root for? Probably Jey Uso, maybe LA Knight's turning heel. It's very confusing but a compelling storyline because it's making us think about what they're gonna do."
How WWE is ruining John Cena's retirement - Check out now!
Jey Uso turning on LA Knight was an ill-executed decision, feels WWE veteran
According to Vince Russo, the sudden turn by Jey Uso against LA Knight does not make much sense.
Speaking on Legion of RAW, the WWE veteran talked about how this storyline implies that the creative department is grasping at straws to come up with a compelling plot. He said:
"LA Knight, actually, clearly, without a shadow of a doubt, saves Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso. No questions about it, he saves them. He even says to Jey, 'Are we even now?' And Jey Uso then Spears LA Knight for no reason. If you want to start an angle between these two guys because you've got nothing else, like let's face it, bro."
For now, it remains to be seen what is next for LA Knight in WWE.
If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.
Is there a conspiracy against John Cena? Watch this story!