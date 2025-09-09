WWE veteran furious with ill-timed booking decision for Jey Uso - "Can it at least be logical?" (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about a sudden shift in Jey Uso's character. The star was on RAW this week.
LA Knight rushed in to save The Usos when The Vision attacked during the opening segment of RAW. Knight even tried to settle things with Jey. However, during the main event, things took a turn when the Megastar faced Bronson Reed. After the match, the Vision beat down Knight, and the Uso rushed in to make the save. However, Jey hit a vicious Spear on Knight to close the show.
During a recent episode of Legion of RAW, Russo detailed that there was no logic behind Jey hitting the Spear on Knight. He felt it was a terrible time to turn Jey heel after WWE creative was trying to push him for so long.
"LA Knight, actually, clearly, without a shadow of a doubt, saves Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso. No questions about it, he saves them. He even says to Jey, 'Are we even now?' And Jey Uso then Spears LA Knight for no reason. If you want to start an angle between these two guys because you've got nothing else, like let's face it, bro."
The veteran writer pointed out that the lack of a clear direction forced the creative team to book an abrupt angle between the two stars.
"We've got absolutely no angles, nothing on this show. We need to do something. So, we're gonna create an angle between LA Knight and Jey Uso. I have no problem with that, but can it at least be logical? Nobody is gonna Spear somebody after that somebody saved their backside. That is not gonna happen. Especially when you've been shoving Jey Uso down our throat for God knows how long. Now, out of the clear blue sky, Jey is saved, and he's gonna Spear LA Knight," Russo said.
LA Knight will now be looking for answers from Jey. It will be interesting to see how their fallout impacts their fight against The Vision.
