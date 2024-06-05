WWE star labelled the "new Brock Lesnar" should have been the second coming of Goldberg, claims legend (Exclusive)

A particular WWE Superstar's booking has made him come across as much weaker than he is, according to a veteran. The superstar has previously been compared to Brock Lesnar as well, which makes the booking even more confusing.

The superstar in question, Bron Breakker, recently squared off against Ricochet in a singles match. While Bron's physique and speed should have been enough to overpower Ricochet in seconds, the match went on for quite some time. In the end, Bron was able to take the win after getting the upper hand. Bill Apter recently had his say on the booking of the star.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, legendary journalist Bill Apter expressed his infuriation with Bron's WWE booking. He stated that he wants Breakker to be the current incarnation of Goldberg.

"You know I don't get angry a lot. I wanted Rick Steiner's son, Bron Breakker, to be the current incarnation of a Goldberg. You can't knock this guy down, this guy is Mike Tyson, the one punch spear. So we got him against Ricochet, an injured Ricochet on Monday Night RAW. Injured, got bandages on, bandaids and all. Injured, injured and the match lasted about 10 minutes with a comercial. Bron Breakker should have gone in, looked at him, boom spear, 1 2 3, Goldberg finish. Bron Breakker was getting killed for a lot of that." [10:26]

As of now, only time will tell how WWE plans to handle Bron Breakker going forward.

If you use any quotes from here, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

