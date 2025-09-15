  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Adam Pearce
  • WWE Star Lashes Out at Adam Pearce Over His RAW Booking; Calls Him "Bald-Headed Tyrant"

WWE Star Lashes Out at Adam Pearce Over His RAW Booking; Calls Him "Bald-Headed Tyrant"

By Vivek Sharma
Modified Sep 15, 2025 10:37 GMT
Adam Pearce is the RAW GM! (Image from WWE
Adam Pearce is the RAW GM! (Image from WWE's YouTube)

WWE official Adam Pearce has been the RAW General Manager for the last several years, during which he has often come into conflict with superstars over his decisions. His latest decision to field Kofi Kingston against Penta has also not sat well with the former, who called Pearce a "Bald-Headed Tyrant."

Ad

Kingston and Xavier Woods have been at odds with Penta over the last several weeks. While Woods is currently out of action, Kofi teamed up with Grayson Waller at AAA Worlds Collide to face Pagano and Psycho Clown. However, there is no time to rest for the former WWE Champion as he will be in action against Penta on RAW this week.

Kofi Kingston did not take the match announcement well, as he lashed out at Adam Pearce for booking him in a match just three days after his appearance at Worlds Collide. Kingston noted that he's not back to his full strength and even called Penta a "Cacodemon" and Pearce a "Bald-Headed Tyrant."

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

WWE's huge mistake with John Cena revealed - Watch Here!

Kofi Kingston and Penta faced off in a singles match last month, where the former was able to walk away with the win. However, the Luchador teamed up with The War Raiders to defeat Kingston, Xavier Woods, and Grayson Waller earlier this month.

Another WWE Superstar blamed Adam Pearce for his surgery

Kofi Kingston is not the only one on the RAW roster to have problems with Adam Pearce, as his teammate, Xavier Woods, also blamed the WWE official for his injury. Woods noted that Pearce instructed Penta to injure him, and he had to undergo surgery because of that.

Ad
"For those of you doubting that I actually had surgery. Here is a before and after pic. Plus the lipoma that was carved out of the back of my head yesterday morning. This was the result of @scrapdaddyap instructing #Penta to injure me. I then got on an airplane less than 24 hours after having my HEAD CUT OPEN to come and support my team in a match for the@luchalibreaaa tag team championship. I am so strong. So strong #ThankGodForTheNewDay," he wrote.
Ad

This is not the first time a WWE Superstar has been at odds with Adam Pearce. The RAW General Manager has been in conflicts with notable names such as Roman Reigns, Ronda Rousey, among others. However, he had held his ground against all of them.

About the author
Vivek Sharma

Vivek Sharma

Twitter icon

Vivek is a part of the combat sports division at Sportskeeda Wrestling. An engineering graduate, he joined the division three years ago because of his passion for pro wrestling. A fan since childhood, Vivek recalls the first show he watched was WrestleMania 21 where John Cena won the WWE Championship.

Despite being a part of the WWE team, Vivek's favorite wrestlers are Adam 'Hangman' Page and Darby Allin from AEW. Hangman's storyline with Kenny Omega and the Elite was one of the reasons he started watching AEW and he feels the star's rise to the top resonates with many. Darby's unparalleled passion for the business makes him his second favorite.

He strictly adheres to Sportskeeda's ethical standards and conducts thorough research before writing on any topic. Apart from working for Sportskeeda, Vivek is also a finance student. He loves to follow the stock and crypto world, studying the market in his free time.

Know More

Paul Heyman's downfall need to be studied - Check!

Quick Links

Edited by Vivek Sharma
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications