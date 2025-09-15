WWE Star Lashes Out at Adam Pearce Over His RAW Booking; Calls Him "Bald-Headed Tyrant"

WWE official Adam Pearce has been the RAW General Manager for the last several years, during which he has often come into conflict with superstars over his decisions. His latest decision to field Kofi Kingston against Penta has also not sat well with the former, who called Pearce a &quot;Bald-Headed Tyrant.&quot;Kingston and Xavier Woods have been at odds with Penta over the last several weeks. While Woods is currently out of action, Kofi teamed up with Grayson Waller at AAA Worlds Collide to face Pagano and Psycho Clown. However, there is no time to rest for the former WWE Champion as he will be in action against Penta on RAW this week.Kofi Kingston did not take the match announcement well, as he lashed out at Adam Pearce for booking him in a match just three days after his appearance at Worlds Collide. Kingston noted that he's not back to his full strength and even called Penta a &quot;Cacodemon&quot; and Pearce a &quot;Bald-Headed Tyrant.&quot;Kofi Kingston @TrueKofiLINKWhat in the Hell?! I already beat @PENTAELZEROM! Just 3 short days after a grueling title match at #WorldsCollide &amp;amp;amp; I have to face this Cacodemon AGAIN?! Why would @ScrapDaddyAP book this match when I’m clearly not back to full strength?! That Bald-Headed Tyrant has gone too far!Kofi Kingston and Penta faced off in a singles match last month, where the former was able to walk away with the win. However, the Luchador teamed up with The War Raiders to defeat Kingston, Xavier Woods, and Grayson Waller earlier this month.Another WWE Superstar blamed Adam Pearce for his surgeryKofi Kingston is not the only one on the RAW roster to have problems with Adam Pearce, as his teammate, Xavier Woods, also blamed the WWE official for his injury. Woods noted that Pearce instructed Penta to injure him, and he had to undergo surgery because of that.&quot;For those of you doubting that I actually had surgery. Here is a before and after pic. Plus the lipoma that was carved out of the back of my head yesterday morning. This was the result of @scrapdaddyap instructing #Penta to injure me. I then got on an airplane less than 24 hours after having my HEAD CUT OPEN to come and support my team in a match for the@luchalibreaaa tag team championship. I am so strong. So strong #ThankGodForTheNewDay,&quot; he wrote.This is not the first time a WWE Superstar has been at odds with Adam Pearce. The RAW General Manager has been in conflicts with notable names such as Roman Reigns, Ronda Rousey, among others. However, he had held his ground against all of them.