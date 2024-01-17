WWE star left motionless in the middle of the ring after attack

WWE Superstar Ridge Holland faced Joe Coffey during the latest episode of NXT.

The match was made official for this week's show after the duo was involved in a backstage altercation last Tuesday. The Gallus member had confronted Holland and expressed that he was not scared of him.

Ridge began the match on a powerful note, showcasing a big overhead belly-to-belly suplex and following it up with a backbody drop. A momentary distraction from Wolfgang at ringside allowed Coffey to mount a comeback, delivering a well-timed dropkick.

Coffey continued his offense with an elbow drop following a back-breaker, but it proved insufficient to defeat the former Brawling Brutes member. Nevertheless, Ridge secured his first victory since returning to NXT by landing the decisive Northern Grit.

After the match, the remaining Gallus members made their way to attack Holland. Taunting him, they emphasized his apparent lack of allies, noting that no one came to his aid during the assault, especially as Ridge Holland lay motionless in the ring.

Expand Tweet

The evolution of this rivalry in the upcoming weeks will undoubtedly be intriguing to witness.

What did you make of the match between Ridge Holland and Joe Coffey on WWE NXT? Let us know in the comments section below.

A former WWE star said he doesn't gain anything talking about Jim Cornette here