WWE star Logan Paul involved in legal battle

WWE star Logan Paul is involved in a legal battle. The YouTuber-turned-wrestler has often found himself in the news away from the ring, and this time he is part of a legal injunction.

According to a report from ESPN, Paul is suing Dallas-based Heritage Auctions over concerns about the authenticity of a Michael Jordan-signed United Center floor piece that he won at auction.

Logan Paul claims that he was not allowed to investigate the floor piece before Heritage solicited payment, which was due on September 25.

The Maverick mentioned that he was told by the auction house that he won't get to keep the memorabilia if he didn’t make the payment by the deadline. However, in the filing, Paul claims that Heritage failed to provide documentation supporting the item's authenticity.

The filing also mentions that the Upper Deck certificate provided by Heritage authenticates the use of the court from 1995 to 1998, not 1994 as claimed. Logan Paul won the auction with a bid of $562,555.42, including the buyer's premium.

Josh Bernstein of Akerman LLP, Paul's counsel, has now asked for a temporary restraining order and temporary injunction against Heritage Auctions. A court date in this matter has been set for October 9.

"It goes without saying that authenticity is everything in the collectibles community. Collectors like Logan deserve, and are entitled to, proof of authenticity that holds up under scrutiny and addresses glaring holes and inconsistencies," Bernstein said. [H/T ESPN]

Logan Paul wrestled John Cena in his last WWE match

Logan Paul took on John Cena in a one-on-one contest at WWE Clash in Paris last month.

The entertaining match saw both stars trade move after move in a back-and-forth contest. Paul came close to a massive win a few times, but Cena ultimately prevailed after hitting one final Attitude Adjustment for the win.

Paul remains one of WWE's top stars, and it will be interesting to see what the promotion has planned next for him.

