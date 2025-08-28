WWE star Logan Paul randomly fires serious shots at UFC icon Conor McGregor

Former UFC double champion Conor McGregor caught a stray from Logan Paul, who was in Dublin, Ireland, recently for WWE SmackDown. Paul and McGregor were rumored to be facing each other in a boxing match before the UFC intervened.

Before he became a WWE Superstar, Paul was an aspiring boxer. He took on Floyd Mayweather Jr. in an exhibition boxing match in 2021. His official record is 1-1, losing to KSI in 2019 and beating Dillon Danis in 2023.

There were talks about The Maverick and The Notorious fighting inside the ring in India late last year, but the UFC reportedly nixed the plans for it. Logan Paul and Conor McGregor are now under the same banner of TKO, which owns the WWE and UFC.

Speaking on his latest YouTube vlog, Paul was unhappy with how the Dublin crowd treated him on SmackDown during his segment against John Cena. He took some shots at Irish people, including McGregor, whom he called "washed up."

"People are so stupid, especially the Irish. I've decided I hate this city. By the way, what did you expect here in Dublin? ... Everyone's a drunk, washed up failure, including Conor McGregor," Paul said.

It will be interesting to see if Logan Paul is planting the seeds for a potential boxing match with Conor McGregor. There's a lot of money to be made with that matchup, but both have contracts with WWE and UFC, respectively.

Logan Paul attacked John Cena on WWE SmackDown

After getting married to Nina Agdal in Como, Italy, Logan Paul was full of confidence heading into Dublin, Ireland. Paul went face-to-face with John Cena, who went off on The Maverick in a fiery promo that seemingly caught the social media star off guard.

The Cenation Leader also got the better of his Clash in Paris opponent by hitting him with the Attitude Adjustment at the end of their segment. However, Paul got the last laugh when he landed a punch on Cena backstage, leaving the 17-time World Champion on the floor.

Cena was speaking with SmackDown general manager Nick Aldis, who finally heard from Brock Lesnar. The Beast Incarnate returned at SummerSlam after a two-year hiatus to attack the GOAT after Cena lost the Undisputed WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes.

