Logan Paul makes bold WWE prediction ahead of Clash in Paris bout against John Cena

Logan Paul had some choice words for John Cena before their highly anticipated match at Clash in Paris. Paul made a bold prediction for his WWE future last Friday on SmackDown, which wasn't shown on television.

Ad

After getting married to Nina Agdal in Italy last week, Paul went straight to Dublin, Ireland, for a very special episode of SmackDown. He got into a promo battle with The GOAT, who took a lot of shots at his one-time tag team partner.

On his latest YouTube vlog, Logan Paul shared behind-the-scenes footage from before his intense segment with John Cena. Paul was excited about going toe-to-toe with Cena for a promo, prompting a prediction about himself being the future face of WWE.

Ad

Trending

"Tonight, I get to go toe-to-toe with the GOAT, John Cena, in Dublin, Ireland. This is going to be fun because if I truly believe that I'm going to be the face of this company, this is a great test for me," Paul said.

Is WWE mad at Paul Heyman? Check the story!

Ad

At just 30 years old, Logan Paul hasn't even reached his athletic prime. He also hasn't put in the mileage on his body due to his schedule, but he has been wrestling more often than when he was just starting a few years ago.

Logan Paul explains why WWE hired him in the first place

On the same YouTube vlog, Logan Paul cut a lengthy promo after he got dismantled by John Cena on the microphone. Paul was also unhappy with the fans in Dublin and began taking shots at them.

Ad

The Maverick would later brag about why WWE hired him in the first place, explaining that the company wanted him to expand their reach because of his popularity.

"You know how many impressions I've given this company? Why do you think I'm hired? Seriously, why do you think I have a job here? They now know that I'm a great wrestler. That's why I still have a job. Why I was hired here was to reach people who don't watch WWE," Paul said.

Ad

While Paul was a controversial figure before WWE signed him, he's still a popular name outside of pro wrestling and is considered one of the first social media stars.

Please credit Logan Paul and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use any of the quotes in the article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author JP David Juan Paolo David has been covering all things WWE for Sportskeeda since 2020 and has eight years of experience in content writing. He holds a degree in Agriculture but has been a fan of pro wrestling since a kid. This love for the entertainment sport led him to write about it.



Juan writes well-researched articles, not only to ensure that he presents readers with correct facts and figures but also because he wants to learn as much as possible about the topics he writes about.



Edge is Juan’s all-time favorite wrestler. He grew up watching Edge and Christian and was a huge fan of their tag team. So much so, that if he could go back in time he would manage the duo. And let them know that he can play their entrance themes with a kazoo!



Besides wrestling, Juan loves to watch NBA or a Dortmund game. He also enjoys watching TV and movies during his free time. He works as a writer in SK’s basketball division. Know More

Why re-signing Brock Lesnar was a mistake - Watch Here!