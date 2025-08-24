Logan Paul sends 3-word message after John Cena assault on WWE SmackDown

WWE Superstar Logan Paul recently took to social media to send a three-word message after the latest edition of Friday Night SmackDown. The Maverick is in a heated feud with John Cena.On this week's edition of the blue brand's show, John Cena and Logan Paul came face-to-face to cut a promo. During the segment, the 17-time World Champion took multiple personal shots at Logan, saying that he did not appreciate the wrestling business and only joined WWE because he wanted to promote his brand, Prime. The Maverick then disrespected The GOAT by pushing him several times and taking his hat off. Their segment ended with The Chain Gang Soldier hitting a vicious Attitude Adjustment on his opponent. However, Logan got the upper hand before the show ended as he punched Cena in the face while the latter was talking to Nick Aldis. The two stars are set to face each other at the upcoming Clash in Paris Premium Live Event.Logan Paul recently took to his Instagram Stories to share a clip of John Cena chugging Prime on one of his IMPAULSIVE podcasts, but firing shots at his brand on SmackDown. The Maverick also sent a three-word message, highlighting that the video was another branding opportunity for Prime.&quot;Another branding opportunity,&quot; he wrote.Check out his Instagram Story below:Teddy Long believes John Cena should lose to Logan Paul at WWE Clash in ParisDuring a recent edition of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long said that he believed it would be great to see John Cena lose to Logan Paul and make the latter look like a &quot;million dollars&quot; on his retirement tour.&quot;I kinda wanna agree with Bill (Apter), you know, as far as Cena going over and making Logan Paul look like a million dollars. But you know it would be good, I mean Cena is supposed to be retiring and everything, and I don't know which way to go with this. But god, it would be great to see Logan Paul go over. I'd like to see that.&quot;It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for John Cena vs. Logan Paul at Clash in Paris 2025.