WWE made a major mistake in Logan Paul–John Cena feud; wrestling veteran shoots on booking (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently criticized Logan Paul's attack on John Cena. He was unhappy that it was booked at the end of the show.

Ad

This past week on SmackDown, Cena and Logan got into a verbal showdown. The Maverick criticized The Cenation Leader for leaving and pursuing his Hollywood career. John then took matters into his own hands and hit the social media sensation with an Attitude Adjustment.

Before the night was over, Paul got his retribution, blindsiding Cena in the parking area while he was talking to Nick Aldis. This week on Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo pointed out that Logan's attack on Cena happened after the credits rolled. The veteran writer detailed that when he saw the credits on TV, he switched off and missed the segment.

Ad

Trending

Russo felt several others like him may have missed it. He said that Triple H should know better than to wait till the very end of the show to book such a critical angle instrumental to one of the biggest feuds heading into Clash in Paris.

Is WWE mad at Paul Heyman? Check the story!

"They do a deal where Cena gets some heat on Logan Paul during the show. Logan Paul then goes in the back, and Drew McIntyre says to Logan Paul, 'You need to get your receipt before this night is over.' Then we have the main event, and they show us the credits, Paul Levesque and Lee Fitting. As soon as I see that, I turn the TV off. You roll the credits, the show is over. What happened was they went back to Logan sucker-punching Cena. So I tweeted out, Triple H, I'm just trying to help you out. When you roll the credits, people think the show is over."

Ad

Ad

John Cena vs. Logan Paul promises to be an entertaining contest. This could be the first and last time these two men collide in a singles encounter.

While using quotes from the article, remember to credit Sportskeeda for the transcription and embed the source video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prityush Haldar Prityush is a WWE news writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling who started watching wrestling in the later part of The Attitude Era. Although he holds a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering, Prityush was a creative writer for his college, and his flair for creativity and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to the journalism field. After an initial stint in 2016-2017, he has been writing regularly for Sportskeeda since 2021.



As someone who loves and respects the business, he prides himself on factual, clean, and ethical reporting, free of plagiarism and AI usage. One of the ways he ensures this is by transcribing videos that he reports on.



Prityush had the privilege of interviewing superstar Matt Hardy in his career so far. Although, his favorite wrestler is CM Punk, as he relates to his Straight Edge philosophy.



When he is not reporting news, he loves reading and collecting WWE action figures. He currently owns over 500 wrestling figures and merchandise. Know More