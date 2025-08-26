WWE made a major mistake in Logan Paul–John Cena feud; wrestling veteran shoots on booking (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently criticized Logan Paul's attack on John Cena. He was unhappy that it was booked at the end of the show.
This past week on SmackDown, Cena and Logan got into a verbal showdown. The Maverick criticized The Cenation Leader for leaving and pursuing his Hollywood career. John then took matters into his own hands and hit the social media sensation with an Attitude Adjustment.
Before the night was over, Paul got his retribution, blindsiding Cena in the parking area while he was talking to Nick Aldis. This week on Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo pointed out that Logan's attack on Cena happened after the credits rolled. The veteran writer detailed that when he saw the credits on TV, he switched off and missed the segment.
Russo felt several others like him may have missed it. He said that Triple H should know better than to wait till the very end of the show to book such a critical angle instrumental to one of the biggest feuds heading into Clash in Paris.
"They do a deal where Cena gets some heat on Logan Paul during the show. Logan Paul then goes in the back, and Drew McIntyre says to Logan Paul, 'You need to get your receipt before this night is over.' Then we have the main event, and they show us the credits, Paul Levesque and Lee Fitting. As soon as I see that, I turn the TV off. You roll the credits, the show is over. What happened was they went back to Logan sucker-punching Cena. So I tweeted out, Triple H, I'm just trying to help you out. When you roll the credits, people think the show is over."
John Cena vs. Logan Paul promises to be an entertaining contest. This could be the first and last time these two men collide in a singles encounter.
