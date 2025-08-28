WWE star Logan Paul still considered an outsider by the locker room, thinks veteran (Exclusive)

With WWE Clash in Paris drawing close, fans are eagerly waiting to see John Cena go up against Logan Paul. However, wrestling veteran Vince Russo believes that Logan has yet to become part of the locker room.

Logan took the pro wrestling world by storm during his first few matches, showing surprising skill in the ring. He later went on to become the United States Champion for 273 days. Despite all his talent, Vince Russo believes that he is not yet accepted by his colleagues.

On the latest episode of Writing with Russo, the WWE veteran had the following to say when asked if Logan Paul would take down John Cena at Clash in Paris.

"I think they still look at Logan Paul as just an attraction. I think they still look at him that way. I don't think they look at him as really, as one of the boys."

The WWE veteran thinks very highly of Logan Paul

According to Vince Russo, the fact that recruits like Logan Paul are more entertaining than some guys in the business for a long time is a worrying topic.

Speaking on an episode of BroDown, he said:

"Here's the problem. I enjoyed the hell out of this. There's only one very small problem. These aren't wrestlers, man. Honestly bro, Logan Paul and Jelly Roll are not wrestlers. Why are they better than the wrestlers? Can somebody tell me? When Logan Paul comes out and says, 'I heard you all chanted, thank you, Logan.' That's brilliant. You talk about heel heat, that is brilliant. Like you said, Jelly Roll delivering. This was a very entertaining segment. The only problem is two out of the four are not wrestlers." [8:12 onwards]

Logan Paul is still rising steadily through the WWE ranks. It remains to be seen what is next for him down the line.

