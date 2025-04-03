WWE star Logan Paul shares personal update

WWE Superstar Logan Paul recently took to social media to share a personal update ahead of the upcoming edition of Friday Night SmackDown. The Maverick is currently in a heated feud with AJ Styles.

On this week's RAW, Logan Paul came face to face with AJ Styles. Both stars took several shots at each other on the microphone before Paul challenged Styles to a match at WrestleMania 41. Things got heated between them, and their segment ended with Paul hitting the Paulverizer on The Phenomenal One. WWE later made their match official for this year's Show of Shows.

Logan Paul recently took to his Instagram Stories to share a photo with his wife, Nina Agdal, and their daughter. In his post, the former United States Champion provided a personal update, writing that his 30th birthday, April 1, 2025, went extremely well.

"Best 30th birthday I've ever had," he wrote.

Check out a screenshot of his Instagram Story below:

Drew McIntyre was full of praise for Logan Paul's work in WWE

During a recent edition of the UNTAPPED podcast, Drew McIntyre praised Logan Paul's athletic abilities inside the squared circle.

The Scottish Warrior also highlighted that The Maverick knew how he wanted to portray his character on TV, which is one of the hardest things for a wrestler.

"He's [Logan Paul] a phenomenal athlete, everyone knows that. It's the in-between stuff in the ring. The hardest thing in our job to figure out is who you are, because if you don't know and feel who you are, there's not much real to you, and it's not going to translate to the fans. So, that's what is most important. It's not about the moves, it's about the emotion. And he knows exactly who is, you can see it in his eyes when he walks out," McIntyre said.

It remains to be seen who will win between AJ Styles and Logan Paul at WWE WrestleMania 41.

