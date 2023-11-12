WWE star looks insanely ripped in new photo

A popular WWE Superstar has shared a selfie on her Instagram story, showing off her incredible physique.

Maxxine Dupri makes it a point to keep herself in shape. She occasionally shares pictures and videos from the gym.

The Alpha Queen recently shared a picture on her Instagram story, and she is looking insanely ripped.

Maxxine Dupri's Instagram story

Maxxine Dupri's new Instagram story.

Maxxine Dupri has a big WWE goal on her mind

In May 2023, Maxxine Dupri sat down for an interview with Die Woche. She opened up about her bond with fellow Alpha Academy member Otis and said that the sky is the limit for him.



"Working with Otis is amazing. He has the it factor and that's what I keep talking about. You can see it. It exudes out of him. I think he's so talented. He has so many star qualities and I just think that with our continued partnership, he's going straight to the top, especially with this new championship on 'RAW.' I feel like there's a time and a place for that extra stardom. We know that he has [the Caterpillar]. In that moment, he needed to squash [his opponent] and get that win. There's going to be a different time where he gets to show off his gorgeous body and beautiful talents. And I'm just saying, if he had immediately listened to me, that match would have ended differently," Maxxine Dupri said. [H/T WrestlingInc]

Dupri herself has competed in a bunch of matches on TV this year. Her only singles match took place on the July 31, 2023 episode of RAW. She surprisingly scored a win over Valhalla that night.

